U.S. soccer captain Michael Bradley says he is "sad and embarrassed" by President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Bradley, who is also Toronto FC's skipper, took to Instagram to add to comments made earlier in an interview with Sports Illustrated' Grant Wahl.

Trump's executive order suspended entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days, barred Syrian refugees indefinitely, and blocked entry into the U.S. for 90 days for citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Earlier, four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah said Trump's immigration policy "seems to have made me an alien" and feared he may not be able to return to his U.S. home. Farah is a British citizen who was born in Somalia.

Bradley is currently with the U.S. team, which takes on Serbia on Sunday in a friendly in San Diego.

In the immediate aftermath of Trump's election win, Bradley had talked about Americans getting behind the new president.

"The results may not be what every person wanted — some people are happy, others aren't — but the way forward is to come together and give our new president support and rally behind him."