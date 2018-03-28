FIFA says president Infantino won't meddle in World Cup bids
FIFA says Gianni Infantino won't meddle in 2026 World Cup bidding after Morocco questioned the president's impartiality. On Tuesday, Morocco bid chairman Moulay Hafid Elalamy discussed the prospect of Infantino privately backing the North American campaign.
Bids can be blocked from the vote on June 13 if they are scored lowly by a task force, which is packed with people appointed to FIFA jobs by Infantino.
FIFA says Infantino "is not involved in the work of the task force."
FIFA maintains that the bidding process is "as fair, objective and transparent as it can get. We call on all bidders and people involved to abide by those principles."
