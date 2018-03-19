Unified World Cup bid defends plan to give U.S. majority of games
American cities would host 60 matches, Canada and Mexico get 10 each
The group hoping to bring the 2026 World Cup to North America has defended its decision for a 60-10-10 split in games.
The plan calls for the United States to stage 60 games with 10 in each of Canada and Mexico.
Carlos Cordeiro, president of the U.S. Soccer Federation, called it "the most optimal mix of cities and matches." And he said the bid is not anticipating that the world governing body of soccer make any changes to its proposal, assuming it wins.
The so-called unified bid is up against Morocco to stage the men's soccer showcase. A decision on the winning bid will be made June 13 at the FIFA Congress.
The North American bid features 23 candidate host cities — including three in Canada and three in Mexico. That list will be likely be reduced to no more than 16 by FIFA should the North American bid prevail.
