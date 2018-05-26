Struggles continue for TFC with home loss to Dallas

Maxi Urruti scored early and goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez made a string of big saves as FC Dallas hung on to defeat Toronto FC 1-0 Friday night, extending the MLS champions' early-season misery.

Gonzalez got a hand to a Jonathan Osorio shot to preserve the win as seven minutes of added time made for a wild finale. Referee Chris Penso issued three yellow cards for Dallas time wasting, two in stoppage time.

Toronto (3-7-1) dominated long stretches of the game but was unable to beat Gonzalez, even from the penalty spot. Dallas (5-1-5) battened down the hatches in the second half and did what it could to slow down the game, with players going down to deny the home side momentum.

Greg Vanney's team can ill-afford to drop points at home with seven of its next nine games — and 10 of the next 15 — on the road where Toronto is 0-4-0 so far this season.

Urruti's goal came in the 11th minute, quieting the crowd of 27,549 at BMO Field. The Argentine, who played two games for Toronto back in 2013, has now scored in four straight games and five of his last six.

Injuries forced Toronto to field a makeshift backline again, with captain Michael Bradley dropping back in defence between Chris Mavinga and Gregory van der Wiel.