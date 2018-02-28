TFC advances in Champions League after draw with Rapids

Toronto FC advanced to the quarter-finals of CONCACAF Champions League play following a 0-0 draw with the Colorado Rapids at BMO Field on Tuesday night.

Toronto advanced on a 2-0 aggregate score following a win in Colorado on Feb. 20.

Rapids keeper Zac MacMath made three saves while Alex Bono stopped four shots for the Reds.

Toronto will host Mexican side Tigres next Wednesday. The Tigres defeated Herediano 2-1 on Tuesday and advanced 5-3 on aggregate.

Chris Mavinga had Toronto's best chance of the second half in stoppage time, but he wasn't able to tap in Jozy Altidore's free kick.

Colorado's Dominique Badji nearly opened the scoring in the 56th minute but Bono dove to get a hand on the shot and deflected it wide.

Reds 'keeper Bono solid

Badji had Colorado's best chance of the first half, beating Bono with a shot, but he put it off the post. Badji also had an opportunity in the 33rd minute, from the top of the area, but Bono was in position to smother the shot.

Sebastian Giovinco had several chances at the game's opening goal in the first 45 minutes.

In the 23rd minute, off some nice footwork by Jonathan Osorio, Giovinco put his shot wide of the goal. Then in the 31st minute, on a partial break, Giovinco put his right-footed strike over the bar.

Fourteen minutes later, Giovinco one-touched a Victor Vazquez feed just wide of the goal.

The Reds received a scare in the 25th minute when Altidore required attention after taking a boot to the back of the leg. The forward briefly left the game, but returned in the 29th minute.

Spanish midfielder Ager Aketxe made his TFC debut in the 73rd minute, subbing in for Marco Delgado.

Jonathan Osorio opened the scoring last week in the 55th minute before Giovinco scored 18 minutes later off a well-timed cross from newcomer Auro.