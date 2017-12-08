FIFA says it could get new evidence next week from a Moscow laboratory database about doping cases in Russian soccer.
Players from Russia's 2014 World Cup squad are among 34 potential soccer cases arising from Richard McLaren's investigation, which detailed a doping conspiracy across Russian sports.
FIFA says the World Anti-Doping Agency called a meeting for Thursday "to inform several international federations about the new intelligence."
WADA announced last month it had the Moscow database including "all testing data between January 2012 and August 2015."
This could reveal details from thousands of samples destroyed at the lab on Dec.13-14, 2014, after the scale of Russian doping was reported in a German TV documentary.
FIFA pledges to "continue to work in close collaboration with WADA and explore every possible avenue."
