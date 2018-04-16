European leagues will oppose expanding 2022 World Cup to 48 teams
Say longer tournament schedule will impact games in Premier League, La Liga and others
Top European leagues will oppose FIFA plans to add more teams and playing days at the 2022 World Cup.
Lars-Christer Olsson, CEO of the 32-member European Leagues group, says: "We are not prepared to make any changes on the calendar for expanding the 2022 World Cup."
FIFA president Gianni Infantino wants to study a 48-team tournament plan that would add 16 teams, 16 extra games and four days to the scheduled 28-day event kicking off in November 2022 in Qatar.
That schedule would likely take another round of weekend fixtures from the English Premier League, Spain's La Liga and others which already must break in mid-season.
Olsson says leagues "have already been flexible to allow the World Cup to be played in the (Qatari) winter and have agreed the dates."
