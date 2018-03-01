Neymar could be out for up to 3 months with toe injury

​Neymar will have surgery on a fractured toe in his right foot and could be out for up to three months, an estimate that would take the Brazil forward right up to the World Cup.

Neymar was injured Sunday in Paris Saint-Germain's match against Marseille in the French league.

Brazil's national team doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, says "it was not a simple fissure in his little toe. It was a meaningful fracture in a toe in the middle of his foot."

Lasmar says Neymar will have surgery on Saturday in Belo Horizonte and will be out between 2 1/2 and 3 months.

The World Cup starts on June 14 and Brazil is scheduled to play its first match against Switzerland on June 17.

Lasmar says "we will try to be within that deadline for him to play for his club and Brazil."