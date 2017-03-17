​Octavio Zambrano is the new head coach of the Canadian men's soccer team.

The 59-year-old native of Ecuador has coached club sides around the world as well as the L-A Galaxy and MetroStars in the early days of Major League Soccer.

Zambrano was officially introduced today by the Canadian Soccer Association at a news conference in Toronto.

"I really feel that I've been preparing for this job my whole career," Zambrano told The Canadian Press in an interview prior to his unveiling Friday.

Michael Findlay had been serving as interim coach since Benito Floro was let go last September in the wake of a failed World Cup qualifying campaign.

Canada is ranked 117th in the world rankings and 14th in CONCACAF.

Zambrano will oversee an integrated program from the men's national team through to all men's national youth teams down to the under-14 age level.

His first home match with the men's national team will be June 13th in Montreal when Canada faces Curacao as part of its CONCACAF Gold Cup preparation.

Coaching with style

In landing the well-travelled Zambrano as head coach of the men's national team program, the Canadian Soccer Association has hired a charismatic coach with a bulging Rolodex, a penchant for attacking soccer and an appreciation for young talent.

He will be a stylish addition. With his mature matinee idol looks and tailored suits, Zambrano looks like he walked off the set of "The Sopranos."

"I think Canada has not had a true identity as a country — of how they want to play," he said of the Canadian men.

He wants all of his teams to be on the same page when it comes to playing style.

"One of my strengths is to be able to put that into one solid soccer pyramid, if you will."