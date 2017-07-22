Barcelona striker Neymar Jr. has reportedly agreed to contract terms with Paris Saint-Germain, according to multiple reports.

Sources close to the French club reportedly told ESPN FC on Saturday that a move is imminent.

If the 25-year-old Brazilian does leave the Catalan club for Paris, it will be for a record-breaking $259 million US — his current Barcelona transfer fee.

The reported move would reunite Neymar with former Barcelona teammate and countryman Dani Alves, who joined PSG earlier in the summer from Juventus.

The acquisition of Neymar would add to PSG's already star-studded line-up, which includes Argentina's Angel Di Maria, Germany's Julian Draxler and a slew of other world class talent.

It would also come with a substantial salary bump for the superstar who is currently suspected to be making around $18.6 million US per year with Barcelona. It's also expected that a move to Paris will pay him approximately $35 million US per season, according to Sports Illustrated's Planet Futbol.

Neymar is not the only rumoured target on PSG's radar. The Ligue 1 side is also reportedly after Arsenals' Alexis Sanchez, according to ESPN FC.

Moving on from Messi?

There is also speculation in Argentina's La Nacion that Neymar may simply be angling for a better contract with Barcelona, especially since the club recently came to terms on a rumoured $583,000-a-week contract extension with Lionel Messi.

While already considered one of the best players in the world, the move would be a step out of Messi's shadow for Neymar and would likely come with a major signing bonus plus a slew of new sponsorship opportunities.

Although Neymar has remained quiet about the reported transfer, he added fuel to the growing speculation with a recent Instagram post.

A telling sign regarding his status could be whether he suits up for Barcelona during its pre-season tour of the United States, which began Saturday night with an International Champions Cup match against Juventus in East Ruthorford, N.J.

Amid the speculation, Neymar shone for Barcelona, scoring twice to lead his team to a 2-1 victory.