Ex-FIFA boss Sepp Blatter endorses 2026 World Cup in Morocco

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter is throwing his weight behind Morocco's bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

The ousted FIFA boss said in a tweet he sent Thursday that Morocco "would be the logical host" over the joint North American bid from the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Blatter, 81, is currently serving a six-year ban from holding any position in the sport of soccer globally after an uncontracted salary of $2 million owed to Michel Platini, a former Blatter adviser, was unearthed.

He served as FIFA's president from 1998 until 2015. Despite his ouster atop FIFA, Blatter still maintains some support in Africa due to his prior support for South Africa hosting the World Cup in 2010.

Blatter was also accused by former United States Women's National Team goaltender Hope Solo in November of groping her during a ceremonial event back in 2013.