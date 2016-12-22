Free-agent midfielder Will Johnson is leaving Toronto FC for Orlando City SC.

A source confirmed the deal, which is expected to be finalized later Thursday.

The 29-year-old Canadian international came to Toronto last December in a trade with Portland that sent a conditional second round pick in the 2017 Major League Soccer SuperDraft and targeted allocation money to the Timbers.

The 10-year MLS veteran, who also played for Real Salt Lake and Chicago, appeared in 23 games this season for Toronto before becoming a free agent.

Johnson has 27 goals and 20 assists in 212 regular-season MLS games.

The move to Orlando reunites Johnson with coach Jason Kreis, who was in charge of Real Salt Lake during Johnson's time there.

Orlando is also home to Canadian striker Cyle Larin.