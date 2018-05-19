Whitecaps rally late to force draw with Dallas

Kei Kamara scored from the spot in the 10th minute of second-half stoppage time and the Vancouver Whitecaps tied FC Dallas 2-2 on Saturday.

Kamara's low, hard blast to the left went through with a deflection off goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer. Maurer was called for the penalty for a takedown of Anthony Blondell as Vancouver (4-5-4) was making a last-ditch effort to tie it.

Reggie Cannon opened the scoring for FC Dallas (4-1-5) in the 40th minute with his first MLS goal. He cut back to evade defender Brett Levis and curled a left-footed shot into the upper left corner.

Maximiliano Urruti made it 2-0 for Dallas with a right-footed shot into the left corner in the 78th minute.

FC Dallas' Maynor Figueroa gave the first one back to the Whitecaps with an own goal in the 82nd minute. Blondell forced the issue with a long run up the left side and Figueroa inadvertently blocked Blondell's cross into the net.