Goalkeeper Paolo Tornaghi and the Vancouver Whitecaps mutually agreed to part ways on Tuesday.
The 29-year old Tornaghi hopes to explore opportunities in his homeland of Italy after three-plus years in Vancouver.
"Paolo has been a top-class professional throughout his time in Vancouver and we are thankful for his contributions on the pitch and in the locker room," said Whitecaps FC head coach Carl Robinson. "He is the ultimate teammate and we wish him the best as he continues his career back home."
Tornaghi joined the Whitecaps as a free agent in February 2014, making 13 starts for the first team across all competitions in over three years. In 2015, he was honoured as the WFC Humanitarian of the Year for his work in the community.
Goalkeeper Spencer Richey has been recalled from Whitecaps FC 2 to the first team for the fifth time this season under the case of extreme hardship. Richey was loaned to the club's USL affiliate at the start of March.
