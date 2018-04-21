Whitecaps left seeing red as SKC puts on 6-0 rout
Vancouver's Yordy Reyna, Efrain Juarez ejected after skirmish
Johnny Russell had his first career MLS hat trick and Sporting Kansas City routed the nine-man Vancouver Whitecaps 6-0 on Friday night for the largest margin of victory in Children's Mercy Park history.
Kansas City (5-1-2) is undefeated in its last seven matches — with five victories. Vancouver (3-4-1), which was without forward Kei Kamara, lost its third straight.
Russell scored two goals in the opening 16 minutes. He one-touched a cross with his right foot to open the scoring in the 10th minute and he took five touches along the left side to send in a deflected shot for a 2-0 lead. Russell was taken down in the penalty area in first-half stoppage time but Stefan Marinovic dove to his left to block Ilie Sanchez's penalty kick.
In the 48th minute, Russell played a short corner kick for a give-and-go and chipped it over Marinovic from the end line to make it 4-0. Russell was subbed off four minutes later.
Yordy Reyna and Efrain Juarez were given straight red cards for Vancouver in the 40th minute following a skirmish with Russell.
