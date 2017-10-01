Erik Hurtado scored in the 53rd minute and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on Saturday night to clinch a playoff spot.

Vancouver (15-10-6) bounced back from a 3-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night. Sporting KC (12-7-11) had won three straight, and had its 24-game home win streak snapped.

Jordan Harvey sailed the ball across midfield and over three defenders to Hurtado, who flicked the ball past diving goalkeeper Tim Melia.

Diego Rubio took five first-half shots for Sporting KC. Rubio's penalty kick attempt beat goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic, but his shot hit the post in the tenth minute. Marinovic stopped Rubio's diving header attempt four minutes later. Rubio tried another header off a corner kick, but he bounced the ball right into Marinovic's stomach just before the break.

Marinovic finished with seven saves.