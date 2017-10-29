The Vancouver Whitecaps and Seattle Sounders combined for just one shot on target in a scoreless draw to open their Western Conference semifinal on Sunday night.

Vancouver, which missed Major League Soccer's playoffs by eight points last season, and Seattle, winners of the 2016 MLS Cup, kept things tight to the vest at B.C. Place Stadium with neither team willing to take many risks.

The second leg of the two-game aggregate series goes on Thursday at CenturyLink Field.

The Whitecaps, who finished third in the West standings, were coming off the club's first-ever playoff victory — a 5-0 demolition of the San Jose Earthquakes in Wednesday's single-elimination knockout round.

The Sounders, meanwhile, won three of their last four to close out the schedule, including a 3-0 home win over Vancouver on Sept. 27, to grab second in the conference and secure a bye to the semis.

Vancouver made two big changes to the starting lineup that thumped the Earthquakes, with crucial offensive pieces Yordy Reyna and Cristian Techera forced to the bench after picking up injuries against San Jose.