Whitecaps draw level with Dynamo on Kendall Waston's late equalizer
Vancouver snag 94' min comeback after slew of missed chances
Defender Kendall Waston scored late in injury time as the Vancouver Whitecaps twice battled back from a goal down for a 2-2 draw with the Houston Dynamo in Major League Soccer Friday night.
Waston's goal came four minutes into extra time. With the Whitecaps desperately searching for the equalizer, midfielder Felipe sent a long ball toward the goal. Striker Kei Kamara headed the ball toward the net. The six-foot-five Watson leaped into the air and headed it into the goal.
Jose Aja had tied the game 1-1 in the first half with his first MLS goal. Aja came close to scoring a second goal late in the game when a header hit the side of the goal.
Mauro Manotas scored in the 90th minute to give the Dynamo a 2-1 lead.
The Dynamo had survived several Vancouver scoring chances. With time ticking off the clock, Arturo Alvarez took a shot that was blocked, but Manotas controlled the rebound and fired it into the Whitecaps goal.
Forward Tomas Martinez also scored for Houston (3-3-1) who haven't won on the road this season (0-1-3) and are winless in their last 10 regular season away games (0-3-7). The Dynamo have never won in Vancouver (0-6-2).
