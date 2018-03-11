Whitecaps, Kamara celebrate milestone night with historic win over Dynamo

Skip to Main Content
Kei Kamara scored his 100th career MLS goal, Brek Shea had the go-ahead score early in the second half and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Saturday night.

Kei Kamara of the Whitecaps celebrates after scoring a penalty kick during Vancouver's 2-1 win over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)
Shea scored on a breakaway goal in the 49th minute after he was sprung free by Kamara's pass up the left channel.

Kamara gave Vancouver (2-0-0) the early lead with a penalty kick in the 28th minute — reaching the milestone in his 300th career game. He drew the penalty when he was pushed down in the box by Philippe Senderos. Kamara has scored twice in as many games.

Alberth Elis drilled a right-footed blast past Stefan Marinovic to even the score for Houston (1-1-0) in the 39th minute.

