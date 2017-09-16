Tony Tchani scored the equalizer against his former team in second-half stoppage time as the Vancouver Whitecaps tied the Columbus Crew 2-2 on Saturday.
Fredy Montero also scored for the host Whitecaps (13-9-6).
Kekuta Manneh, who was traded by Vancouver to Columbus for Tchani in March, scored and set up Ola Kamara's goal for the Crew (13-12-5).
The result means both the Whitecaps, who started the day first in Major League Soccer's Western Conference, and the Crew stretched their unbeaten streaks to six games.
With his team pressing late, Tchani poked a shot home for his fourth goal of the season.
Traded to Columbus in March after four-plus seasons with Vancouver for Tchani and $300,000 US in allocation money, Manneh posed for selfies with fans before the game and got a nice ovation during player introductions, but those warm feelings were put aside once the game kicked off.
