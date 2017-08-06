Fredy Montero's goal at the 76th minute lifted the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 2-2 draw with the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.
Montero, who finished with three goals in July, picked up where he left off last month. He's now scored nine goals in 21 appearances this season. Montero's header off a free kick was the equalizer.
Another look at Montero's equalizer#VWFC #COLvVAN https://t.co/fSSGajS2IA—
@WhitecapsFC
At the 72nd minute, Montero just missed and hit the right post with a soft tap from the center of the box.
Colorado (6-12-3) went up 2-1 at the 54th minute on Kevin Doyle's fifth goal of the season with Marlon Hairston and Mohammed Saeid assisting.
.@MARLYG94 with the pretty no-look pass to set up @KevinDoyle1983!!! pic.twitter.com/VlKY2i1gBv—
@ColoradoRapids
Hairston had a soft, no-look pass when he tapped the ball behind himself to a streaking Doyle who punched it in for the go-ahead goal.
Vancouver (9-8-4) took the quick lead when Tony Tchani scored unassisted just five minutes in. The Rapids' Alex Sjoberg countered 10 minutes later to knot the score.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.