New Zealand international goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic signed with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Friday shortly after the team made a trade with the Montreal Impact for an international roster spot.

The Whitecaps sent US$50,000 of general allocation money to Montreal in exchange for an international roster spot that Vancouver then used on Marinovic.

The 25-year-old was signed through 2018 with club options for 2019 and 2020 pending receipt of his international transfer certificate, Canadian work permit, and medical examinations.

Vancouver now has nine international spots through the 2017 MLS season, all of which are occupied.

Spent 8 pro seasons in Europe

Marinovic joins the Whitecaps after spending his entire eight-year professional career in the German 3. Liga and Regionalliga, most recently with Unterhaching.

He began his professional career with SV Wehen Wiesbaden in 2009, before stints with FC Ismaning and TSV 1860 Munich II, prior to landing with Unterhaching in 2014. In total, Marinovic had 99 starts in 100 league appearances in Germany.

"Stefan has all the attributes that you want in a goalkeeper," said Whitecaps head coach Carl Robinson. "He's big, he's strong, he's agile, he has all the fundamentals, and he's a winner. At only 25 years old, he has already gained a ton of playing experience in Germany, as well as internationally with New Zealand. Stefan will increase the level of competition with our keepers and we are excited to welcome him to the group."

Internationally, the Auckland native has 19 senior appearances for New Zealand, started all three matches at last month's FIFA Confederations Cup and all nine 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers for the Kiwis, who will face Solomon Islands in the final round of qualifying for the Oceania Football Conference this September.

Marinovic will not be eligible for Sunday's match against Portland Timbers.