Jozy Altidore had a pair of second-half goals as Toronto FC routed the San Jose Earthquakes 4-0 on Saturday to take a step towards a Major League Soccer playoff berth.

When you're shining too bright 🌟😎 @JozyAltidore doubles the lead!#TFCLive | #TORvSJ pic.twitter.com/Phx3fxFDKc — @torontofc

You can't stop him, you can only hope to contain him. @JozyAltidore gets his 13th of the season!#TFCLive | #TORvSJ pic.twitter.com/wr3PlKRYH3 — @torontofc

Toronto's win, coupled with one of five other weekend scenarios — including a Montreal Impact tie or loss to New England later Saturday night — would clinch a TFC playoff berth with six games remaining in the regular season.

Victor Vazquez and Canadian substitute Jonathan Osorio also scored as league-leading Toronto (17-3-8) extended its home regular-season undefeated streak to 15 games (12-0-3) at BMO Field that dates back to last October.

👏The👏rout👏is👏on@OsoJ92 makes it four with this tidy finish in the second half#TFCLive | #TORvSJ pic.twitter.com/8NRZooeHby — @torontofc

Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono made three saves for the clean sheet.

Marco Urena led San Jose (10-12-6) with two shots on target before he was subbed off in the 73rd minute.

Toronto FC dominated play in the first half, possessing the ball 69.7 per cent of the time and firing eight shots to San Jose's three.