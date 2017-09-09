Jozy Altidore had a pair of second-half goals as Toronto FC routed the San Jose Earthquakes 4-0 on Saturday to take a step towards a Major League Soccer playoff berth.
Toronto's win, coupled with one of five other weekend scenarios — including a Montreal Impact tie or loss to New England later Saturday night — would clinch a TFC playoff berth with six games remaining in the regular season.
Victor Vazquez and Canadian substitute Jonathan Osorio also scored as league-leading Toronto (17-3-8) extended its home regular-season undefeated streak to 15 games (12-0-3) at BMO Field that dates back to last October.
Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono made three saves for the clean sheet.
Marco Urena led San Jose (10-12-6) with two shots on target before he was subbed off in the 73rd minute.
Toronto FC dominated play in the first half, possessing the ball 69.7 per cent of the time and firing eight shots to San Jose's three.
