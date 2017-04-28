Jozy Altidore scored twice in the first half as Toronto FC cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win over Houston on Friday night, adding to the Dynamo's woes away from home.

The U.S. international now has five goals in his last seven games. The Toronto defence, meanwhile, registered its fourth shutout of the season.

Altidore applauded the BMO Field crowd of 25,358 as he came off to a standing ovation in the 79th minute. That was in stark contrast to fellow striker Sebastian Giovinco, who headed directly to the tunnel slapping a stanchion en route when he was subbed in the 85th minute last week after scoring twice against Chicago.

Toronto (3-1-4) posted back-to-back wins for the first time this season as coach Greg Vanney fielded the same starting 11 as last week, another TFC first on the year.

Houston (4-3-1) is still looking for its first away victory of the year (0-3-0). The Dynamo came into the game with 15 goals, third best in the league going into weekend play, but only two have come on the road.