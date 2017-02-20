Toronto FC has landed a marquee attacking midfielder in Spain's Victor Vazquez.

The 30-year-old was part of Barcelona's youth system and won Footballer of the Year honours in Belgium with Club Brugge in 2014-15.

He spent last year with Mexico's Cruz Azul.

Toronto used targeted allocation money to fit Vazquez under its salary cap.

The Spaniard has arrived in Toronto's Florida pre-season camp.