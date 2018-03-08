Toronto FC opens CONCACAF quarter-final with win over Mexico's Tigres

Jonathan Osorio scored on a delightful backheel in the 89th minute to give Toronto FC a 2-1 win over Tigres UANL in an enthralling clash of champions Wednesday in the opening leg of the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final.

The goal came after some extended Toronto pressure with Sebastian Giovinco finding Osorio in front of goal. The ball was slightly behind him so Osorio pivoted like a ballet dancer and backheeled it home.

A key stoppage-time tackle by Chris Mavinga preserved the tie.

Toronto won the MLS Cup last season while Tigres finished as Liga MX champion. And for the 25,587 at BMO Field, the star-studded contest did not disappoint — building from a slow burn in the first half to all action in the second with Toronto pulling ahead in the final minutes.

The second leg of the aggregate series is March 13 at the 42,000-capacity Estadio Universitario. Toronto will head south full of confidence, full value for the win. Tigres, meanwhile, will hope its away goal will play its part in the rematch.

Toronto had looked good to open the second half but Chilean international Eduardo Vargas turned the tide, outmuscling Mavinga before slamming a difficult right-footed shot past Alex Bono in the 52nd minute.