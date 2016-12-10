Fans prepare for Toronto's 1st ever MLS Cup appearance

Whether it was marching with smoke, or being festive before kickoff, fans of Toronto FC were ready to cheer on their club as they play in the MLS Cup for the first time in the franchise's existence.

(Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press)

(Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Opening half full of toughness, but no goals

Sounders defender Roman Torres stayed down for a few minutes after taking a shot to the face midway through the first half, while Toronto's Sebastian Giovinco went up against tough, aggressive defence.

(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Neither team gives an inch

The second half was the same story, with both teams committed to defence, not giving up much in the way of scoring chances and challenging every ball.

(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Scoreless into extra time

The closely contested championship game completed 90 scoreless minutes, and headed into a 30-minute extra frame looking to find a winner.

(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Sounders take title in penalties

With the score tied 4-4 after five shooters apiece, Toronto's Justin Morrow hit the crossbar, opening the door for Seattle to win the game on their next kick. Torres did just that, giving the Sounders their first ever MLS championship.

(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Seattle holds the Cup high

Seattle, who had been sitting at the bottom of the MLS standings midway through July, held up the first Cup in franchise history after their shootout win.