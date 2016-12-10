Toronto FC, Seattle Sounders battle for MLS Cup
Championship action underway at BMO field
CBC Sports Posted: Dec 10, 2016 9:12 PM ET Last Updated: Dec 10, 2016 11:39 PM ET
Fans prepare for Toronto's 1st ever MLS Cup appearance
Whether it was marching with smoke, or being festive before kickoff, fans of Toronto FC were ready to cheer on their club as they play in the MLS Cup for the first time in the franchise's existence.
Opening half full of toughness, but no goals
Sounders defender Roman Torres stayed down for a few minutes after taking a shot to the face midway through the first half, while Toronto's Sebastian Giovinco went up against tough, aggressive defence.
Neither team gives an inch
The second half was the same story, with both teams committed to defence, not giving up much in the way of scoring chances and challenging every ball.
Scoreless into extra time
The closely contested championship game completed 90 scoreless minutes, and headed into a 30-minute extra frame looking to find a winner.
Sounders take title in penalties
With the score tied 4-4 after five shooters apiece, Toronto's Justin Morrow hit the crossbar, opening the door for Seattle to win the game on their next kick. Torres did just that, giving the Sounders their first ever MLS championship.
Seattle holds the Cup high
Seattle, who had been sitting at the bottom of the MLS standings midway through July, held up the first Cup in franchise history after their shootout win.