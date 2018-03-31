Jozy Altidore leads TFC to 1st win of season

Jozy Altidore scored twice as Toronto FC earned its first win of the Major League Soccer season on Friday, a 3-1 victory over Real Salt Lake.

Tosaint Ricketts scored Toronto's third goal late in injury time.

The fast-paced game also marked the first goals the defending MLS champion Reds (1-2-0) scored this season.

Altidore ended Toronto's goal drought when he was taken down in the box by Justen Glad and awarded a penalty kick in the 23rd minute. Altidore calmly slotted the ball into the bottom left corner past goalkeeper Nick Rimando.

His goal came seven minutes after Sebastian Giovinco missed on a penalty kick, firing it straight to an outstretched Rimando — a repeat of last season's opener when Rimando stopped Giovinco's penalty kick.

Altidore scored again in the 45th minute, when he one-timed a pass from Ashtone Morgan, firing a rocket into the bottom right corner that Rimando never had time to move for. It was Altidore's 50th career goal for Toronto.