​Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney was philosophical after his team's franchise-record winning streak of six games came to an end.

Benoit Cheyrou scored on a diving header in the 70th minute and Toronto FC salvaged a 1-1 tie with the New York Red Bulls on Friday night.

"The win streak was going to come to an end at some point," said Vanney. "We knew this was a tough place to play. We got down a goal, but continued to battle, got the equalizer. Continued to battle for the goal that would have won it. Again, I'm proud of the effort. I think I was happy with our second half performance. Still some things that can tighten up."

Plenty of chances

Toronto FC (7-1-5) had three good scoring chances in the final 10 minutes for the first seven-game winning streak in the MLS since the 2012 season. Jozy Altidore's penalty kick was blocked by Luis Robles in the 81st minute. On the previous play, Altidore tried to chip the keeper but it went wide and Tosaint Ricketts was knocked down in the penalty area chasing the loose ball.

"Penalty kicks are just trying to get the 'keeper to guess the wrong way and in the end you have to hit it better and I didn't hit it as well as I wanted to in the end," said Altidore. "I take it upon myself, it is my responsibility to raise the game when I can and tonight wasn't my night and I take that upon myself. We would have won the game had I scored that penalty."

In the 84th minute, Ricketts controlled a long pass with his chest on a breakaway but his shot hit the crossbar. Then Ricketts appeared to score in the 89th but it was whistled back for an offside call.

New York (5-6-2) snapped a three-game losing streak. In the 38th minute, Sacha Kljestan's free kick was headed across goal by Fredrik Gulbrandsen and Wright-Phillips finished it with a bicycle kick to open the scoring.