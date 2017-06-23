Drew Moor scored early and Sebastian Giovinco struck late as Toronto FC survived a tight schedule turnaround to defeat the New England Revolution 2-0 Friday night.
Moor's 11th-minute goal looked to be the winner, with Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono preserving the win with a marvellous save of a Teal Bunbury header in the 88th minute.
But Giovinco added an insurance goal deep into stoppage time, bringing down a high ball before beating a defender and banging a left-footed shot home for his 50th goal in MLS regular-season and playoff action.
The teams step onto BMO Field and greeted by the Pride flag on the first-ever Pride night for Toronto FC soccer.
@Devin_Heroux
It marked the seventh straight win at home for league-leading Toronto (10-2-5), extending its unbeaten run at BMO Field this season (7-0-2). MLS Cup final aside, TFC has not lost at home since Oct. 1, 2016.
New England (5-7-5) has yet to win on the road (0-6-3) this season.
Kickoff came less than 48 hours after the final whistle of Toronto's 1-1 tie Wednesday in Montreal in the first leg of the Canadian Championship final. The well-rested Revs had been off since a 2-1 loss Saturday to visiting Chicago.
Thank you to Toronto FC & U.S. Soccer Captain Michael Bradley for your continued support of the LGBTQ community and You Can Play!
@YouCanPlayTeam
