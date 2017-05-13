Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley says Major League Soccer needs to improve its scheduling and travel policies.

He made the comments Saturday after Toronto's fifth game in 15 days, a stretch that included trips to Seattle and Columbus.

"The league has to find a better way to handle some of the logistics," Bradley said after Toronto's 3-2 victory over Minnesota United. "Two weeks in a row, we play on Wednesday night and we're the first game on Saturday afternoon.

"When you see this stuff happen over and over again, you shake your head a little bit because collectively, across the board, we're trying to grow the league and make sure that the product on the field is at its best on as many days as possible ... Having said that, everybody deals with it and this is the stuff you can't explain to anybody on the outside."

Toronto won all five games during the crowded schedule sequence, with Bradley playing every minute.

Bradley acknowledged that Toronto brings it on itself in a way by trying to avoid playing on FIFA international dates, which means more midweek dates. The U.S. star said he hopes down the line that all teams can avoid playing on such dates.

Bradley also expressed hope that the league will open the door to more charter flights.

"The league needs to continue to look at every single thing to make sure that the players and the teams and the product on the field is given the best chance possible to be at its best," Bradley said.