Toronto FC, Justin Morrow agree to multi-year extension

Toronto FC locked up an important part of its defence, signing fullback Justin Morrow to a multi-year extension.

The 30-year-old, currently in his fifth season with Toronto, was named to Major League Soccer's Best XI for the 2017 season after helping the Reds win the MLS Cup.

Morrow scored a career-high eight goals in league play last season, including his first hat-trick in a 4-2 win over the New York Red Bulls at BMO Field that clinched the Supporters' Shield, awarded to the MLS team with the best regular-season record.

Morrow has made 147 appearances across all competitions for Toronto FC.

Internationally, the defender from Cleveland has earned four caps with the United States' national team.

"Justin is one of the players who has led our turnaround as a club over the last few seasons. He has established himself as one of the best left backs in Major League Soccer," Toronto senior vice-president of soccer operations and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. "He has played such an important part in what we have accomplished as a club and will continue to as we compete for more championships."

Toronto returns to action Tuesday for the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final against Mexico's Tigres UANL at BMO Field.