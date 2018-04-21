Early goals ignite Dynamo to rout over depleted TFC

Mauro Manotas and Leonardo scored goals in the match's first seven minutes to set the tone, and Romell Quioto added a goal and two assists as the Houston Dynamo rolled past defending MLS champion Toronto FC 5-1 on Saturday afternoon at BBVA Compass Stadium in downtown Houston.

The Dynamo's win was tempered a bit by the fact that Toronto FC fielded a team of mostly reserves and role players as it prepares to take on Chivas in the second match of the CONCACAF Champions League title series on Wednesday in Guadalajara.

The Reds lost to Chivas 2-1 on Tuesday at home in the first leg of the two-game aggregate series in an attempt to be the first MLS team to win the prestigious title.

Saturday match was over nearly as soon as it started, as Manotas converted a pass from Quioto in the third minute to give Houston (2-2-2) an early lead. Leonardo followed up with another goal in the seventh minute, sending the Dynamo faithful into a frenzy.

Toronto FC's Jordan Hamilton appeared to halve the Dynamo advantage in the 26th minute, but his goal was overturned after video review showed he was offside, allowing Houston to take a 2-0 lead to halftime.

The Dynamo wasted no time in the second half adding to their lead as Eric Alexander easily pushed a rebounded shot from Quioto by Toronto goalkeeper Clint Irwin in the 46th minute.

Mitchell Taintor got the Reds (1-4-0) on the board in the 52nd minute when he beat Houston netminder Joe Wills after a pass from Ager Aketxe.

Houston added goals in the 60th minute from Alberth Elis (off an assist by Quioto) and, finally, from Quioto in the 77th minute after a pass from Alejandro Fuenmayor.

The Dynamo return to the pitch April 28 with a match in Minnesota while Toronto FC heads back into its MLS schedule on when it hosts Chicago, also on April 28.