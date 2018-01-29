TFC ink top international target Gregory van der Wiel: reports

It appears Toronto FC has found one of its international targets.

Dutch international Gregory van der Wiel was courtside at the Raptors' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Toronto GM Tim Bezbatchenko, who declined comment last week on the club's reported interest in van der Wiel, was courtside with the right back at the Air Canada Centre.

Multiple reports have linked the 29-year-old to the MLS champions. L'Equipe and the Dutch news outlet Telesport both reported the right back will sign a two-year deal with Toronto.

Van der Wiel excelled at Ajax and Paris Saint-Germain, but has struggled since moving to Turkey's Fenerbahce in 2016 and Italy's Cagliari in 2017.

His signing would fill a void on the right side left by the free-agent departure of Steven Beitashour to Los Angeles FC, although Toronto does have Liechtenstein international Nico Hasler. Toronto also lost wingback Raheem Edwards, now with Montreal, during the off-season.

TFC has plenty of targeted allocated money at its disposal, funds designed to help acquire or reduce the salary cap hit of elite players. Toronto also has several international roster spots available.