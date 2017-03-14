Star striker Sebastian Giovinco received treatment for a painful charley horse Tuesday as his Toronto FC teammates trained in advance of this week's trip to Vancouver.

Toronto coach Greg Vanney said Giovinco was questionable for Vancouver.

The five-foot-four, 130-pound Italian had to be helped off late in the first half of Saturday's 2-2 tie in Philadelphia when six-foot-four 210 pound defender Oguchi Onyewu caught him with a knee to the right thigh in a challenge.

"At this early point of the season, we're not going to put [Giovinco] in a situation where he is less than full strength," said Vanney. "And especially going into a difficult place, field, to play. So we'll keep an eye on it."

Vazquez misses practice

Attacking midfielder Victor Vazquez also missed practice after having an injection to his knee as part of his maintenance routine. He is due to be back training Wednesday.

Fullback Steven Beitashour, who sat out the Philadelphia game after taking a ball to the head late in the season-opening 0-0 tie in Salt Lake City, is still in the concussion protocol.

Vanney hopes if all goes well, Beitashour will be fit to face his former team in Vancouver.

Tsubasa Endoh, a winger-forward who has little experience at wingback, had a difficult day trying to fill Beitashour's shoes. He was beaten on the header that set up the first goal and often found himself detached in attack when Toronto lost possession and Philadelphia counter-attacked.

"I thought he did OK," said Vanney, adding he thought Endoh could have been better served by his teammates on the day.