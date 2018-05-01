Skip to Main Content
Toronto FC's injury woes continue as Drew Moor could miss 2-3 months

Toronto FC has suffered another injury blow on defence with news that veteran centre back Drew Moor could be out two to three months with a quad tear.

Toronto FC defender Drew Moor could miss two to three months with a quad tear. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)
The 14-year veteran was injured in training ahead of the return leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final last week in Guadalajara against Chivas.

With Justin Morrow (calf), Chris Mavinga (hamstring), Eriq Zavaleta (quad) and Nick Hagglund (hamstring) already hurting, Toronto has dropped captain Michael Bradley to centre back alongside Gregory van der Wiel with Canadian Ashtone Morgan and Brazil's Auro at fullback in recent games.

The MLS champions say striker Jozy Altidore, who left the Chivas game with a hamstring issue and did not see action in Saturday's 2-2 tie with Chicago, is also expected to be out a couple of weeks.

Toronto (1-4-1) hosts the Philadelphia Union (2-3-2) on Friday.

