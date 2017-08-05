Kofi Opare scored his first goal of the season as D.C. United played MLS-leading Toronto FC to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night.
D.C. United (5-14-4) managed just four shots — one on target — and its own goal tied the match in the 52nd minute. United, which snapped a six-game losing streak, is winless since beating Atlanta 2-1 on June 21.
Opare made it 1-0 in the sixth minute, heading home a corner kick by Lloyd Sam for D.C. United's first goal off a corner this season. It was Opare's third career MLS goal and first since May 13, 2015.
Toronto tied it after Victor Vazquez played a long, arcing pass to Jozy Altidore in the area. His cross through a crowded box was deflected and United's Jared Jeffrey's attempted clearance bounced off teammate Steve Birnbaum into the goal.
Toronto (12-3-8) is unbeaten in its last five.
