Roland Lamah scored two goals to lead FC Dallas to a 3-1 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday, knocking the Canadian club out of first place in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto (10-3-5) dropped into second place behind Chicago, a 4-0 winner over Vancouver on Saturday.

"If you lose concentration on a few plays right away, all of a sudden you find yourself behind," said TFC captain Michael Bradley.

"You make the game that much more difficult. Really bad start. We find ourselves behind and we make it worse when we go down 2-0."

Maximiliano Urruti added a goal and an assist for Dallas (7-3-7). Dallas continued its home dominance of Toronto, having never lost in nine meetings.

Lamah, who has six goals in the first MLS season, took a short pass from the left side by Urruti for a close-in goal in the fifth minute. Lamah made it 2-0 in the 21st off a through ball from Mauro Diaz.

After Toronto cut the deficit in the 56th on Marco Delgado's tap-in off a deflection, Urruti took a through ball and easily beating goalkeeper Alexander Bono in the 78th for his 10th goal of the season.