TFC falls behind quickly in shutout loss to Colorado
TFC falls behind quickly in shutout loss to Colorado

Jack Price scored his first career MLS goal in the second minute, Shkelzen Gashi added a penalty kick late in the second half, and the Colorado Rapids beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday.

Rapids midfielder Jack Price scores 1st career MLS goal

The Associated Press
Colorado Rapids midfielder Jack Price celebrates after scoring a goal against Toronto FC in his team's 2-0 win on Saturday. (David Zalubowski/he Associated Press)
Price gave the Rapids (2-1-2) the lead about 80 seconds into the match, intercepting Drew Moor's attempted clearance just outside the penalty arc and sending back a knuckling right-footed shot that beat goalkeeper Clint Irwin.

With Toronto resting most of their starting lineup ahead of the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final on Tuesday, Colorado took advantage, shutting out TFC 2-0. 1:10

Dominique Badji drew a penalty against Liam Fraser in the 77th minute and Gashi converted it a minute later to make it 2-0.

Toronto FC (1-3-0) was not at full strength, holding out many of its starters for the upcoming first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final. Toronto will host Chivas Guadalajara on Tuesday night.

