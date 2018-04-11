Toronto FC reaches CONCACAF Champions League final for 1st time

Canadian Jonathan Osorio scored early and Toronto FC held on for a 1-1 draw with Club America on Tuesday night to advance to the CONCACAF Champions League final.

Toronto FC won the two-leg semifinal by an aggregate score after a 3-1 win at BMO Field last week.

It's TFC's first-ever appearance in a Champions League final. They will face Chivas of Guadalajara, Mexico, for the CONCACAF club title.

Chivas won its semifinal earlier Tuesday night, playing to a 0-0 tie at the New York Red Bulls for a 1-0 aggregate victory.

Toronto FC put out the same starting lineup from last week's 3-1 win, but substitutes Victor Vazquez, Chris Mavinga and Justin Morrow were unavailable.

Missing the play-making Vazquez became an issue early as superstar striker Jozy Altidore went down in the seventh minute with an apparent ankle injury. He was replaced by Canadian Tosaint Ricketts.