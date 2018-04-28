TFC settle for draw against Fire after surrendering late goal

Toronto FC and the Chicago Fire played to a 2-2 draw on Saturday afternoon at BMO Field.

Jonathan Osorio and Victor Vazquez scored for Toronto while Alex Bono made six saves.

Alan Gordon scored the tying goal in second-half injury time for Chicago (2-3-2). Bastian Schweinsteiger had the other goal for the Fire and Richard Sanchez made two saves.

The Reds were playing with a depleted back end as defenders Chris Mavinga (hamstring), Nick Hagglund (hamstring), Drew Moor (quad), Eriq Zavaleta (quad) and Justin Morrow (calf) were all unavailable for selection. Jozy Altidore, who was injured in Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions League final, was also out.

With the draw, Toronto (1-4-1) avoided a third consecutive loss in MLS play.

Schweinsteiger got Chicago on the board in the 69th minute as his header off Diego Campos' corner kick got past Bono.