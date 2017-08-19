Nicolas Hasler scored his first goal of the season off a header to give Toronto FC the lead for good in a 3-1 victory over Chicago on Saturday night that ended the Fire's 11-game home unbeaten streak.
MLS-leading Toronto (14-3-8) is undefeated in seven games. Chicago (12-8-5) has lost three straight and has just one win in its last seven.
Hasler broke a tie in the 63rd minute, and Sebastian Giovinco capped the scoring in the 90th with his 12th goal of the season.
David Accam tied it at 1 for Chicago off a rebound in the 54th.
Marco Delgado opened the scoring for Toronto in the 14th. Delgado punched in short kick ball after goalkeeper Matt Lampson failed to gather a save on Hasler's shot from the center of the box.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.