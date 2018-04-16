TFC hopes to pave way for MLS clubs in CONCACAF Champions League

Jonathan Osorio says Toronto FC has the chance to start a seismic shift in North American club soccer.

Toronto opens the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final on Tuesday night at BMO Field against Liga MX side C.D. Guadalajara. Mexican clubs have owned this competition for years, but Osorio hopes Toronto's success will rub off on other Major League Soccer teams.

"I think it's pretty clear that an MLS club hasn't won this competition since the change in the format, since it became CONCACAF Champions League, so to be the first to do that would be huge," said Osorio. "I think for it to really change soccer both in the States and Canada, MLS clubs will have to continue to win this tournament because the Liga MX guys have a big history, have a head start of winning this tournament.

"It starts with us, that's huge, of course, but I think that gives the other teams, and of course ourselves, that belief that it can be done."

Mexican clubs have won every CONCACAF Champions League since the first tournament in 2008 while seven of the nine finals have been all-Liga MX matches.

Chivas a disciplined foe

Real Salt Lake (2011) and the Montreal Impact (2015) are the last two MLS clubs to reach the final. Toronto made it as far as the semifinals in 2011-12.

TFC, the reigning MLS Cup champions, earned a berth in the finals of the tournament after dispatching MLS side Colorado Rapids along with Mexican clubs Tigres and Club America.

C.D. Guadalajara, better known as Chivas, has won the Mexican title a record 12 times and won the Champions League in 2015 and 2016.

Entering Tuesday's first leg, the Reds will have to be aware of Guadalajara's unique defending style.

"Once they decide to initiate pressure, they get very personal, man on man marking, they will track guys all around the field, they're very disciplined in that," TFC coach Greg Vanney said. "They are very good at the individual marking in terms of taking up good angles and taking up good marking positions and moving with guys.

"That way, they're unique. They don't give you a lot of time individually, on the ball necessarily because always somebody is right with you."

Pitch conditions in question

BMO Field's grounds crew has taken measures over the past few days to ensure the pitch will be in the best possible shape despite heavy rain, snow and sub-zero temperatures over the past three days.

Despite the weather, Vanney said there has been no thought given to moving the game to another date to provide for better pitch conditions.

"My understanding is the field has been covered the last few days," he said. "Obviously I think the worst of what we'll face is behind us, in terms of the rain and everything. It's been covered and between today and tomorrow, they'll get the cover off, which should've kept [the field] relatively dry, I would think. Then it'll just be a matter of how it acts over the next 24 hours once they uncover it."

There could be some good news on the injury front for TFC as Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow and Victor Vazquez have all passed the necessary tests and are available for minutes.

The second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final goes April 25 in Guadalajara. The winner of the CONCACAF Champions League qualifies for the FIFA Club World Cup featuring the six continental club champions.