Toronto FC will be without French midfielder Benoit Cheyrou for the next eight weeks due to a calf injury.

Toronto head coach Greg Vanney confirmed the injury Wednesday, saying Cheyrou suffered a Grade 2 calf tear in a 1-1 draw Saturday against visiting Colorado.

Cheyrou left the game in the 38th minute after getting tangled up in a tackle. He was Toronto's acting captain in place of Michael Bradley, who is representing the United States at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Cheyrou, a 36-year-old native of Suresnes, France, is in his third season with Toronto. He has one goal in 11 Major League Soccer appearances this season.

Toronto currently leads MLS with 40 points. The Reds host New York City FC on Sunday.