TFC signs Brazilian defender 'Auro' from Sao Paulo FC on loan
Toronto FC signed defender Auro Alvaro da Cruz Junior on loan Tuesday.
22-year-old is a 'versatile' player, says GM Tim Bezbatchenko
The deal will take the 22-year-old Brazilian player, who's known simply as "Auro," from the Brazilian club Sao Paulo FC with an option to buy.
Auro has represented Brazil at both the U-17 and U-20 championships.
He's also made a combined 34 appearances in Brazil's Serie A and Campeonato Paulista leagues over three seasons with Sao Paulo FC.
"Auro is a young and versatile defender that will provide us with flexibility within our line-up, both on the left and right side," said Toronto FC General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. "We are pleased to bring him in on a loan deal with an option to buy for the future."
