Toronto FC says it has security camera footage of Sunday's halftime tunnel melee that will vindicate its players.

Toronto's Jozy Altidore and New York Red Bulls captain Sacha Kljestan were sent off for violent conduct after the two teams clashed walking into the BMO Field tunnel to their respective dressing rooms.

Toronto president Bill Manning said there were five security guards and three police officers around the tunnel area. But they were outnumbered by Red Bulls players and staff who confronted Toronto players up the tunnel past where the visitors should have exited to get to their dressing room.

Toronto is appealing the Altidore red card, which carries an automatic one-game suspension. Footage of the incident was uploaded online.

Warning: The following video contains graphic language.

Altidore was away on a personal matter Monday and was not available for comment. He apologized to fans after the game but said he had to defend himself.

TFC lost 1-0 Sunday but advanced to the Eastern Conference final on the away goals rule after the two-game series ended in a 2-2 tie.