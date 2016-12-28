Canadian Will Johnson signed a two-year contract with Major League Soccer's Orlando City SC on Wednesday.

Johnson had two goals and five assists in 29 matches, including 20 starts, last season with Toronto FC. He helped Toronto reach the MLS final before it lost 5-4 to Seattle in a shootout.

Johnson, a Toronto native, is a 10-year MLS veteran. His deal with Orlando City includes an option for a third season.

"We're thrilled to add Will to the team," Lions general manager Niki Budalic said in a statement. "He's a proven and accomplished MLS player that knows the league and [head coach Jason Kreis's] system very well from their time at Real Salt Lake."

"We're confident he'll help the club achieve its goals moving forward."

Johnson played at Real Salt Lake from 2008-12 under Kreis and made 30 starts in the club's 2009 MLS Cup campaign. Johnson also made 13 appearances in the Portland Timbers' 2015 MLS Cup title run.

Johnson is a three-time MLS all-star and has scored four goals in 41 caps for Canada's national squad since making his senior debut in 2005.