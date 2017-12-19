TFC gets rare home date to open defence of MLS championship

Toronto FC will kick off the 2018 season on March 3, opening defence of its Major League Soccer championship against Columbus Crew SC in a rematch of this year's Eastern Conference Championship.

The afternoon game, which marks the first time in club history that Toronto will open at BMO field, is the first of 11 on the opening weekend of play.

Toronto will have already played a game at home by then, with a CONCACAF Champions League round-of-16 match against the Colorado Rapids set for sometime between Feb. 27 and March 1, 2018

The Vancouver Whitecaps will host Montreal Impact at B.C. Place Stadium on March 4. Montreal will play at Columbus on March 10.

TFC will have a Week 2 bye before travelling to Montreal for the Impact home opener March 17 at Olympic Stadium.

Also March 4, MLS Cup runner-up Seattle will host expansion expansion side Los Angeles FC. The two teams will meet again April 29 when LAFC plays for the first time at Banc of California Stadium.