Toronto FC has signed general manager Tim Bezbatchenko and head coach Greg Vanney to multi-year contract extensions.
The team says Bezbatchenko is also adding senior vice-president of soccer operations to his title.
Team president Bill Manning says Bezbatchenko and Vanney have "helped transform Toronto FC into a perennial contender for championships."
TFC advanced to the Major League Soccer final last season, losing to Seattle on penalty kicks.
Since joining the team in 2013, Bezbatchenko hired Vanney and has played a lead role in recruiting star players Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco.
Vanney has been at the helm since August 2014, making him the team's longest-tenured head coach. He has recorded 51 regular-season wins along with four playoff victories.
