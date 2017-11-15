Toronto FC has lost its appeal of Jozy Altidore's red card from the Eastern Conference semifinal.
An independent panel upheld referee Chris Penso's decision to issue a red card to Altidore for violent conduct.
Altidore and New York Red Bulls captain Sacha Kljestan were ejected after the two teams clashed in the BMO Field tunnel at halftime of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference seminal Nov. 5.
There was immediate word on the Red Bulls' appeal of the incident.
Toronto will be without its other star striker for the Nov. 21 opener of the two-legged Eastern Conference final in Columbus.
Sebastian Giovinco got a one-game ban after picking up two yellow cards — for time wasting and dissent — over the two legs against the Red Bulls.
